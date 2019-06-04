Neena Gupta celebrates 60th birthday with daughter Masaba, Soni Razdan posts a heartfelt wish for her ‘pyari dost’

Actor Neena Gupta is celebrating her birthday today and rang in the day with daughter Masaba Gupta and friend and actor Soni Razdan in London. The Badhaai Ho actor shared pictures from her cosy birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Neena shared a picture with Masaba and Soni with the caption, “Birthday pe khush toe hona chahiye na.” The Badhaai Ho actor can be seen wearing a striped dress on her birthday. Actors Patralekhaa and Richa Chadha also wished her in the comments section. Neena also shared a picture while cooking a quick breakfast before venturing out for the day.

Soni also wished Neena with a picture from their London outing. She wrote with it, “Happy Birthday meri pyari dost .... this just about sums up our friendship ... we walk our way through thick and thin. Through every season. For any reason. Wherever we may be. In this case our beloved mountains. Cheers to my walking partner and so much more.”

Masaba also shared a picture with Neena along with the caption, “Everybody wish my MA a very happy birthday.” The mother-daughter duo are seen posing on the streetside in London.

Neena turns 60 this year and basking in the success of her 100 crore blockbuster Badhaai Ho. She was also seen in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding. She will now be seen as Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s upcoming film, Panga.

Talking about her role in Panga, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have a very small role but whatever it is, it’s very nice. I have a distinct colour to my character. I play Kangana’s mother but I make a difference. It’s a very interesting role.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 19:39 IST