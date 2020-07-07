e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta says Saroj Khan invented easier moves for her in Choli Ke Peeche, shares an unfulfilled dream. Watch

Neena Gupta says Saroj Khan invented easier moves for her in Choli Ke Peeche, shares an unfulfilled dream. Watch

Neena Gupta has shared a video in which she can be seen sharing her experience of working with late choreographer Saroj Khan for the song Choli Ke Peeche.

bollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2020 08:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neena Gupta in a still from Choli Ke Peeche.
Neena Gupta in a still from Choli Ke Peeche.
         

Neena Gupta has shared her condolences on the passing away of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan in a video shared on Instagram. She has also shared her experience of working with her during the making of the song Choli Ke Peeche and a dream which may now never be fulfilled.

Talking about how Saroj made her feel at ease during the song, Neena said in the video, “It was my first day on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names and was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me which made me all the more nervous. When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said, ‘I won’t be able to do this’. I had no confidence. She asked me what am I capable of and assured me that she will incorporate those moves in the choreography. She made me feel so comfortable and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me.”

 

“She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easier for me,” she added.

Neena also shared a dream of working with her again. Expressing one of her desires, she said, “I used to dream that since I have received quite a few awards for Badhaai Ho, although I am too old, may be I will also be called to perform an item number on stage at award events. I used to think that I will do it on one condition that only Saroj ji will choreograph the performance. My dream remains unfulfilled.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a precious photo: ‘The centre of my universe’

Choli Ke Peeche was one of the most popular songs in the 1993 Subhash Ghai film, Khal Nayak. Madhuri and Neena had performed the dance number with the male lead Sanjay Dutt also making an appearance as part of the plot. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In