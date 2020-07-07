Neena Gupta says Saroj Khan invented easier moves for her in Choli Ke Peeche, shares an unfulfilled dream. Watch

bollywood

Neena Gupta has shared her condolences on the passing away of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan in a video shared on Instagram. She has also shared her experience of working with her during the making of the song Choli Ke Peeche and a dream which may now never be fulfilled.

Talking about how Saroj made her feel at ease during the song, Neena said in the video, “It was my first day on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names and was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me which made me all the more nervous. When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said, ‘I won’t be able to do this’. I had no confidence. She asked me what am I capable of and assured me that she will incorporate those moves in the choreography. She made me feel so comfortable and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me.”

“She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easier for me,” she added.

Neena also shared a dream of working with her again. Expressing one of her desires, she said, “I used to dream that since I have received quite a few awards for Badhaai Ho, although I am too old, may be I will also be called to perform an item number on stage at award events. I used to think that I will do it on one condition that only Saroj ji will choreograph the performance. My dream remains unfulfilled.”

Choli Ke Peeche was one of the most popular songs in the 1993 Subhash Ghai film, Khal Nayak. Madhuri and Neena had performed the dance number with the male lead Sanjay Dutt also making an appearance as part of the plot. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

