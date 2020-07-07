Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a precious photo: ‘The centre of my universe’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared a late but special birthday post for husband Ranveer Singh on Monday. Keeping it to bare minimum, the actor called him the centre of her universe and added she will keep the rest to be told in person.

Sharing a black and white picture of them laughing while raising a toast at a party, she wrote, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!#happybirthday.” The candid picture shows Deepika in a white embellished off-shoulder gown and Ranveer in a suit.

The post received close to 2 million ‘likes’ overnight with all from Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor liking the post. All of them and several of his other industry colleagues, fans and friends wished the actor on his 35th birthday. Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wished him.

Ranveer’s sister-in-law Anisha Padukone had also shared a candid birthday post for the actor. She had shared a picture of Ranveer dancing on Instagram and wrote in Hindi: “Janm dinn ki hardik subhkaamnayen (greetings on your birthday).”

The two will now be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. The couple has worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

However, off the screen the couple is like any other husband and wife. Ranveer had even called Deepika ‘gharelu (homely) in a Filmfare interview. He had said, “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”. He had also revealed the three things Deepika has banned him from doing again: “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls.”

