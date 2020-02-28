Neena Gupta stuns as Draupadi in throwback pic from Sanskrit film Bhagwath Geeta, fans call her ‘timeless beauty’

bollywood

Neena Gupta’s throwback photos are a big hit among her fans and she didn’t disappoint with her latest. The actor shared an image from her Sanksrit film Bhagvath Geeta in which she played Draupadi.

Sharing the stunning picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Hai na kuch baat! #Throwback from a Sanskrit film, Bhagwath Geeta.” The actor played the role of Draupadi in the film and looks stunning in traditional jewellery. She has a big red bindi on her forehead and a stern look on her face.

Her fans loved the film still. A fan commented, “That gaze tho.” Another wrote, “You look divine.” One more fan wrote, “Mam u still look this beautiful and graceful .. We love you .. esp. ‘Sach kahu toh’.” A fan went on to call her “a timeless beauty.”

Bhagwath Geeta released in 1993 and received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. It was produced by T Subbarami Reddy, and directed by G V Iyer. It is based on Hindu religious book, Bhagvad Gita. The film was premiered at the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad, India, and International Film Festival of India.

Neena Gupta in a still from Zindagi inShort short film Pinni.

Neena is currently enjoying her second innings in Bollywood. She recently featured in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released last Friday and is still running in theatres. It is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Neena also saw the release of her short film Pinni, directed by Tahira Kashyap. It is among seven short films combined together under the title of Zindagi inShort and is streaming on Filpkart Video Originals.

