Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara is her carbon copy, has her qualities too. See pic

Actor Neetu Kapoor believes the qualities of elders have a way of manifesting themselves in younger generations. Talking in the context of her granddaughter Samara, the actor shared a collage of Samara and herself from the days when she was a child actor. The likeness between the two is unmistakable!

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother went on to say that Samara resembles her in more ways than one. She wrote with the photo, “Badoan ke gun choton mein aa hi jate hain ( my dialogue in do kaliyan).” Samara is the daughter of Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s daughter, who lives in Delhi.

Seven-year-old Samara is quite a ‘performer’ herself as is evident from her grandmother’s many posts. She sings and often talks eloquently about environment.

Neetu was a huge star in the 1970s till her marriage to Rishi Kapoor in 1980. She started out as a child artiste back in 1966 when she starred in films like Do Kaliyan, Suraj and Dus Lakh. She quit acting after her marriage and made a return only in late 2000s with films like Love Aaj Kal (guest appearance; 2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Besharam (2013).

Her son Ranbir, meanwhile, is among the most talented artistes in current crop of Bollywood actors. His upcoming film, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has created quite a positive vibe. A biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, the film will focus on the often uneasy relationship between Sanjay and his father, late actor Sunil Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more