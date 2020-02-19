e-paper
Neetu Kapoor shares cute video with granddaughter Samara, calls it ‘TikTok thingy’. Watch

Neetu Kapoor matches steps with 7-year-old granddaughter Samara in new video that she has shared. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neetu Kapoor and Samara match steps in a new video.
         

Actor Neetu Kapoor has shared a video with granddaughter Samara and the duo is acing it at TikTok. Both Samara and Neetu are seen dancing in the video. Neetu posted on Instagram, “Sam insisted to do some tik tok thingy had no clue just followed to please her sometimes you gotta do things to make your loved ones happy #samstories #totalconfusion.”

Earlier last month, Neetu had shared a collage of her own childhood photo and compared it with Samara’s image and claimed that she is a carbon copy of her grandmom. “Badoan ke gun choton mein aa hi jate hain ( my dialogue in do kaliyan).”

 Love Aaj Kal box office day 5: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film continues its downward spiral, makes Rs 33.26 cr

Seven-year-old Samara is quite a ‘performer’ herself as is evident from her grandmother’s many posts. She sings and often talks eloquently about environment.

Neetu was a popular star in the 1970s but she gave up her career after she married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. She began as a child artiste in 1966 when she starred in films like Do Kaliyan, Suraj and Dus Lakh. She has appeared in a few films in the last decade -- Love Aaj Kal (guest appearance; 2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Besharam (2013). The couple has starred together in a number of hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhie. They were last seen together in Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam, which starred their son Ranbir in the lead role.

 

Recently, F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox shared a video where she was seen shaking a leg with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. “Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the 55-year-old wrote as she shared the video on Instagram..

