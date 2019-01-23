Neetu Kapoor shares moments from anniversary lunch with Rishi Kapoor as he undergoes treatment in US

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary earlier this week and now the actor has shared photos of their low-key celebrations. “Just an anniversary lunch which becomes super fun with some interesting minds Param, Savan and Rohini. Financial wizard Bimal Parekh,” wrote Neetu with a photo of the get-together.

Rishi and Neetu have been in New York since September last year where the veteran actor is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. Rishi had written on Twitter that he is taking a short break for medical treatment. His wife’s New Year post where she wrote “hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign” had led to speculation.

However, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor had told Hindustan Times, “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all,” he said, adding, “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

Earlier, Neetu And Rishi’s daughter Riddhima had posted on their anniversary, “You two are my life - center of my universe - Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the whole world! I love you both endlessly! You were you are and will always be the greatest example of the perfect couple, love you mom, love you papa.” She had also shared a collage of photos of her parents down the years.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:14 IST