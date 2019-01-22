On Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh’s 39th wedding anniversary, daughter Riddhima shares heartfelt message, pictures

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, has shared a collage of her parents’ pictures, along with a heartfelt message, on their 39th wedding anniversary.

“You two are my life - Center of my universe - Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the whole world! I love you both endlessly ! You were you are and will always be the greatest example of the perfect couple. love you mom, love you papa,” Riddhima wrote alongside the pictures, which show her parents in several different poses over the years.

The pictures even show a young Rishi and Neetu, posing with a baby Riddhima, and the most recent inclusion in the collage is from New York. Rishi and Neetu have been stationed in the city for several months, while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified illness.

Neetu with a recent Instagram post stirred speculation as to the identity of her husband’s illness, when she mentioned the word ‘cancer’ in her post.

Rishi’s brother, Randhir, without confirming or denying any reports, recently told Hindustan Times that the family’s priority is getting Rishi back home to Mumbai, and that he has been making steady progress.

Also read: Neetu Singh reveals what 38 years of marriage with Rishi Kapoor look like. See pic

In her most recent Instagram post, Neetu shared a picture of the two busy on their phones, and joked that ‘this is what happens after 38 years of marriage’.

During their time in the Big Apple, Rishi and Neetu have been visited by everyone from their industry colleagues such as Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre, who herself was in New York for cancer treatment, and also their son, Ranbir, and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 11:50 IST