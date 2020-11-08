Neha Dhupia addresses Kamala Harris as ‘Madam Vice President’, Kajal Aggarwal calls her an inspiration

bollywood

As Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first female, first Black person and also the first person of South Asian origin to win vice presidential race in the US, a host of Indian celebs burst into celebrations. To many Indians, it was a moment of pride.

Sharing her thoughts on the turn of events, newly married Kajal Aggarwal said: “Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration.”

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration. 👏🏻👍🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and wrote: “Every vote does indeed count! Congratulations to the American President and Vice President Elect @joebiden and especially @kamalaharris for becoming the first woman, first person of colour and first person of Asian descent elected to the country’s second-highest office.”

Looks like the sound of the word ‘madam’ before Kamala’s name was particularly heart-warming. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram Stories and simply wrote: “Madam Vice President.”

Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhasker and Neha Dhupia congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A delighted Onir, retweeting a news report on the results, wrote: “Yes Yes Yes....Ab Ke sarkar ....” followed by a bunch of dancing man emojis.

Yes Yes Yes....

Ab Ke sarkar .....🕺🕺🕺



Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House: AP https://t.co/OaWlNcMMQd via @AJEnglish — Onir অনির اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 7, 2020

Shibani Dandekar, VJ and girlfriend of Farhan Akhtar, wrote: “Cngratulations to President - elect Joe Biden and Vice President - elect Kamala Harris.” Richa Chadha wrote: “#KamalaHarris zindabad.”

Swara Bhasker, retweeting a Neeraj Ghaywan tweet, wrote: “YES! Let’s remember common folk who thru the Trump presidency held the President & govt. accountable to the constitutional values of USA! Women’s March, lawyers against travel ban, #blacklivesmatter activists & others. They made Trump’s defeat possible!”

