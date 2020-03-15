e-paper
Neha Dhupia gets support from Ayushmann, Sonam and others for note on facing harassment online: ‘Ugh people are so gross’

Neha Dhupia has got the support of her Bollywood colleagues after she shared a long note about getting trolled online.

bollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Actor Neha Dhupia has got support from her Bollywood friends and colleagues after she shared a statement on being trolled online. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Neha’s husband Angad Bedi all wrote messages of support for her on social media.

Neha was trolled for almost two weeks for her comment on Roadies Revolution that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. She then posted a lengthy statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

Sonam shared Neha’s post on Instagram and wrote, “Ugh people are so gross, I am sorry about the hate Neha Dhupia no one deserves it. Esp when they are right.” Karan wrote, “We are all with you.” Angad wrote, “Mothers please raise your sons better. Thank you.”

 

Taapsee tweeted, “For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other.”

Malaika wrote, “Guys I don’t condone any kind of physical or mental abuse.. Just as a man should never hit a woman, I don’t think a woman should raise her hand either unless it’s to defend herself. But I also don’t condone vicious trolling. You don’t have to agree with @nehadhupia ‘s point of view but attacking her friends, family & baby is unacceptable!” Ayushmann said, “Discuss, debate. Don’t spread hate.”

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys. She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, “It’s her choice”. Neha’s attitude, however, did not find favour with netizens, with many users alleging she was a “fake feminist”.

 

Responding to the trolls, Neha wrote: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now!”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

“Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” Neha added.

