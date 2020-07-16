e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia’s love-filled comment for Angad Bedi in Gunjan Saxena: ‘Seeing you in uniform makes my heart skip a beat’

Neha Dhupia’s love-filled comment for Angad Bedi in Gunjan Saxena: ‘Seeing you in uniform makes my heart skip a beat’

Neha Dhupia is waiting eagerly for the release of the Netflix film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, which also features her husband, Angad Bedi, who plays a military officer.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Angad Bedi plays Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Actor Neha Dhupia has shared a heartfelt note for husband and actor Angad Bedi as the first look of his upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, landed online Thursday. Saying that her heart skipped a beat when she saw Angad in uniform, Neha also wrote that she is looking forward to watch Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Sharing first looks of all the characters, Neha wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait for this and I could nt be more proud ... @angadbedi i am sure you have done a wonderful job in bringing #AnshumanSaxena from real life to reel life ... seeing you in uniform ( even if it’s on camera ) makes my heart skip a beat. @janhvikapoor you my gorgeous one look so beautiful and strong and @pankajtripathi sir I look forward to everything you are a part of. Can’t wait for this to drop on @netflix_in soon... big ups to the rest of cast @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij and the brave men behind #gunjansaxena #thekargilgirl @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sharansharma @dharmamovies.”

 

The first look of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl launched earlier in the day and has been receiving much love from fans and Bollywood celebrities. It came with Netflix announcing the release of 17 Indian originals, including Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, Kajol’s Tribhanga, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Bobby Deol’s Class Of 83.

Also read: Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. The trailer is expected to land on July 26, as a tribute to Kargil martyrs, while the film will be out on August 12.

