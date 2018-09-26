Netflix acquires Rishi Kapoor’s Old Delhi drama, Rajma Chawal, reveals release date

Leena Yadav and Rishi Kapoor will make their Netflix debut with Rajma Chawal, a light-hearted story about family in the age of social media. Rajma Chawal will be available exclusively on Netflix, worldwide, on November 30, 2018, before which it will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media. The film is an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humour, compassion and love. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Raj Mathur, the father, along with Amyra Dastur, Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar in his debut role as Kabir Mathur, the son.

An internationally acclaimed film-maker, Leena Yadav navigates complex and dynamic family relationships with depth, sensitivity and the ability to find humour in unexpected places. Her first international feature film, Parched, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

Funny, we live in the space age generation yet fail to communicate with people that matter the most? Experience the social journey of a father and son with Rajma Chawal, this 31st August! @chintskap #AnirudhTanwar @AmyraDastur93 @Aparshakti @SaarthiE #RajmaChawalOn31stAugust pic.twitter.com/G8oGaBLoTu — Leena Yadav (@leenayadav) June 7, 2018

Yadav said in a statement, “The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences.”

Swati Shetty, Director, International Originals and Acquisitions, Netflix, said, “Rajma Chawal takes the viewer along the highs and lows of of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally, and we’re honoured that the stellar team behind this film chose to partner with Netflix on showing their take on this subject to the world.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 11:17 IST