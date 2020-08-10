e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / New day, new villain: Rohit Roy on media coverage of Sushant’s death

New day, new villain: Rohit Roy on media coverage of Sushant’s death

Rohit Roy feels that the constant speculations are driving people away from the main discussion - mental health

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:01 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rohit Roy will next be seen in Mumbai Saga
Rohit Roy will next be seen in Mumbai Saga
         

With the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the media coverage of the case has come under severe scrutiny. And actor Rohit Roy feels that the “senseless conspiracy theories should definitely stop and media should stop fanning these conspiracy theories”. The Kaabil (2017) actor is of the opinion that every now and then, there is a new villain that crops up for people to hate and these theories are steering the conversation away from the actual topic – mental health.

He adds that one day, a theory floats that “Oh, this producer said so and so, therefore he was depressed and took this step.” Then suddenly, “another FIR was filed and another person took over a parallel investigation and we have a new villain- his girlfriend, who took his money and then, there are reports of her family doing black magic. And tomorrow, we might have some other story revealing another villain”.

 

Roy feels that one should avoid speculating such theories for the investigation is still in process. However, he urges everyone to not turn a blind eye towards what is supposed to be the root cause of this unfortunate incident. “His death started conversations about mental health. Please do not stop that discussion in today’s day and date,” says Roy.

Roy, who has Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga lined up and is also set to release an OTT show, Locked in Love, that he himself directed with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, also reveals that he knew Sameer Sharma and found the news of his demise deeply distressing. “As we speak, another young talent has passed away,” he says, adding, “I knew him personally. He’s somebody I’ve known for the last 15 years I think. He was a very genial and lovely guy.”

 

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In