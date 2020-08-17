Nishikant Kamat dies: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh lead Bollywood in paying tributes, say ‘you are gone too soon’

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:33 IST

Nishikant Kamat, the filmmaker who impressed the critics with his films such as Drishyam and Madaari, died on Monday at the age of 50. He was suffering from chronic liver disease. Among those who condoled his death was actor Riteish Deshmukh.

He shared a picture of them sharing a hug on Twitter and wrote, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.”

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Ajay Devgn, who starred in Drishyam, condoled the death of Nishikant on Twitter. He wrote, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted, “#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p.”

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

Paresh Rawal called Nishikant one of his favourite directors. He took to Twitter to condole his demise and wrote, “One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI.”

One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made "Mumbai Meri Jaan "breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 17, 2020

Jimmy Sheirgill also tweeted, “Rest in peace #NishikantKamat We will miss you ..condolences to the family.”

Rest in peace #NishikantKamat We will miss you ..condolences to the family.. 🙏🙏 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) August 17, 2020

Randeep Hooda penned a message for late Nishikant. He wrote, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat.”

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, “Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones.”

Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 17, 2020

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a broken heart emoji on Twitter and wrote, “Nishi.” Director Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “He’s left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn’t seem to end.”

Nishi 💔 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020

He's left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn't seem to end. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 17, 2020

Tisca Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend.”

Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 17, 2020

Nishikant was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31. The hospital had earlier described his condition as “critical but stable”.

