e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / No party held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on evening before death: Mumbai Police Commissioner

No party held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on evening before death: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that no party was held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on the evening before his death, putting to rest rumours.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
         

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said in a Monday press conference that no party was held at actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on July 13, the day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment. Recent speculation suggested that the actor hosted a party on the evening of the 13th, which saw notable guests in attendance.

Singh also confirmed that no politician’s name came up during the investigation. “There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” Singh said. A party was, however, held at the house of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s boyfriend, on the night before she allegedly died by suicide. Sushant’s death came less than a week after Disha’s.

“A party was held the night before [her death] at Disha Salian fiance’s residence. She committed suicide at 3 am, it was verified through the CCTV footage that was analysed. Five persons were present at the party including Disha’s fiance. Four others were present, but no political leader,” the commissioner said.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner

The police has recorded the statements of 56 people, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. All angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner also confirmed that the actor had bipolar disorder, and was on medication. “What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” he added. Several people who knew Sushant personally, however, have refuted the mental illness narrative. Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have stated publicly that the actor wasn’t mentally ill.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is PM Modi’s first stop
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is PM Modi’s first stop
Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise
Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In