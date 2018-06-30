No sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, media falls for brand promo

Akshay Kumar’s tweet on Saturday about ‘Toilet 2’ coming out soon caught many by surprise, leading to speculation that a sequel to the Bollywood star’s hit film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is in the pipeline. Released in August 2017, the film – an ode to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission – went on to be a huge hit at the box office.

HT, however, has learnt exclusively from reliable sources that the tweet is, in fact, part of a promotional campaign for a toilet cleaner brand that the Bollywood actor will soon endorse.

“Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster – Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh! Coming soon,” Akshay’s tweet read. The media soon began speculating about the project details.

“It has been misunderstood by everyone. Akshay was referring to an ad for a Toilet cleaner brand that will be out soon. It was a teaser alright, but who would have thought that it would lead to such speculation about the sequel. There is absolutely no plan to make a sequel to Toilet Ek Prem Katha, at least nothing even remotely in the pipeline,” said a source close to the actor, wishing to stay unnamed.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently holidaying with his family on St Barth’s Islands in the Caribbean sea, could not be reached for a comment.