Nora Fatehi says her best friend’s father died of Covid-19: ‘To see your own friend struggle is emotionally exhausting’

Nora Fatehi, who lost her best friend’s father to Covid-19, said that it was very emotional for all of them.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nora Fatehi lost someone close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nora Fatehi lost someone close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
         

Nora Fatehi opened up about losing someone close to Covid-19. She said that her best friend’s father succumbed to the virus on Eid and it was ‘emotionally exhausting’ for her to see her friend struggle.

In an interview with Filmfare, Nora said, “One of my best friends’ father passed away. It was extremely difficult for me to see my friend go through such an experience. It was heart-breaking as he died on Eid. I decided not to celebrate out of respect as it was an emotional moment for all of us.”

“Losing a parent is scary. To see your own friend struggle to get past it is humbling and emotionally exhausting. I thank God every day that we wake up alive and healthy and that our families are healthy too,” she added.

Earlier this month, Nora celebrated two years of the release of Dilbar, the song from Satyameva Jayate that put her on the map. She shared a video of herself performing the song on stage for the first time and thanked the audience for ‘uplifting me and celebrating me’.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “July 4th is iconic for oriental dance giving it a platform in bollywood cinema, stage & youtube globally! Putting it on the map! Diversity is so important!This day opened up so many doors for me, inspired so many to dance confidently, to embrace & love themselves. Ive been waiting for a day like July 4th all my life as an artist & as an outsider to make a mark in a place like bollywood. Its a dream come true for me & so many like me! I get to represent for all the queens and kings out there who have a DREAM! Representation is so important & now anybody from any background, any part of the world can look up to me & believe that it can happen! the hustle dont stop! I hope to forever have ur support,love and encouragment! It wouldnt be possible without u guys! #Happydilbargirlday #blessed.”

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014 and was one of the participants in Bigg Boss 9. She was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and will be a part of the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

