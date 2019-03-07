Notebook song Laila: Pranutan Bahl’s lover girl act will remind you of grandmother, Nutan. Watch video

The makers of Notebook - the debut film of Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal - have released the latest song from the film online and it is a light melody that focusses on the emotions of the female protagonist. The film is about a couple who fall in love in the picturesque valley of Kashmir without ever meeting each other.

Also read:Arbaaz Khan confirms he’s dating Giorgia: ‘She’s in my life, we are together’. See pics

Written by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal Mishra, Laila is a soft romantic number. Dhvani Bhanushali has lent her voice for the song. The video depicts how you can fall in love with someone you have never met - we see Pranutan gazing in the wild even as she imagines her lover and blushes. Her simple and old-school ways of expressing love will certainly remind you of her grandmom Nutan.

Sharing the video, the film’s producer Salman Khan tweeted, “Firdaus ka Kabir ke liye pyar ka Elaan . #Laila, 2nd song from #Notebook out now. http://bit.ly/Notebook-Laila @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @dhvanivinod @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar.”

Watch Notebook’s song Laila here:

Talking about the number, music-composer Vishal Mishra has said, “Laila is the most unique song in the album. It is the only female solo song of the album. You don’t get to create these songs often. It was an exciting experience, and was also the most challenging to be recorded because I had a musical crew of 80 people playing live. So, in order to manage that I had to get everything right.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut slamming her for not speaking up: ‘The world can do with one less opinion’

Pranutan had said while interacting with media at the trailer preview of Notebook, “I did give lot of auditions for two and half years or so for lot of films. I never used to say I am from a film family. For this film they knew that I was Mohnish’s daughter. “I gave a five hour long audition for this film. But they called some other girls also as they were like if they take me then it will be like ‘I am from film family’. So they auditioned some 80 to 100 girls but Nitin sir felt I was the right choice.”

Along with Pranutan, the film also marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal. The two play teachers in the film. Notebook has been produced by Salman Khan Films and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal and was an assistant director on his film Jai Ho. Salman spotted Zaheer few years back at the newcomer’s sister’s wedding and offered to launch him in films after seeing him perform on stage.

Notebook will hit theatres on March 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:31 IST