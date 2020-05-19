Now showing at the box office: a mad rush for festive weekends?

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:12 IST

Traditionally, major festive weekends such as Eid, Diwali, Dussehra and Christmas have always helped Bollywood rake in big moolah at the box office. This year though, things have clearly been not as rosy, majorly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To put things in perspective: Bollywood has already lost nearly Rs 1,500 crore due to the lockdown and theatres being shut, with the only major hit of 2020 yet being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Plus, the big Eid weekend has also gone for a complete toss.

Salman Khan will be next seen in much-awaited Radhe

So, now, the big question is: will there be a mad rush for upcoming festive weekends such as Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas [assuming that theatres come back to life by then]? “Honestly, I foresee a chaotic scenario because every producer would want to release their films in the most profitable window” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding that he hopes to see “a planned strategy” about releases. “But it looks very difficult, especially since everyone would want their products out at the earliest,” he says.

On the other hand, many experts feel it’s “all about the supply [of films]” “According to me, the exact opposite [mad rush] will happen. See, if the film releases have come to a halt, so have the production and shoots. So, it’s not as if there are a huge numbers of films, which are in a ready state to hit the theatres at any given point. As of now, around 15 films must be ready or in post-production stages,” says exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in December

In terms of numbers, apart from a few small/medium-budget films, about half-a-dozen biggies such as Sooryavanshi, ’83, Radhe, Coolie No. 1 and Mumbai Saga are either complete or have gone in the post-production stage. “If all goes well, theatres may open in July or August, and since there are only a handful of big releases, which are ready or near completion, there shouldn’t be any mad rush. Apart from a few, every major movie has a lot of work still left on them,” says Mumbai Saga maker Sanjay Gupta.

At the same time, Adarsh hopes that “everyone works together on release strategies.” “I wish some association or a body – along with the makers – devises a strategy to ensure that films are spaced out in a proper manner,” he says. As per Rathi, there may not be “any better time” for smaller-mid budget films than the post-lockdown period. “Whenever theatres re-open, a small or a medium budget film will also get a fantastic showcasing, space and huge [box-office] figures since there aren’t many ready-to-release films,” he says.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Diwali, X-Mas and stars!

For many years now, Diwali has been considered Shah Rukh Khan’s stronghold, starting with his 1993 hit Baazigar. Since then, hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Om Shanti Om etc. have come out on the festival of lights. This year though, SRK won’t have a stint with Diwali. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Christmas weekend have had a great partnership with hits like Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom:3 and PK etc. This year too, he has Laal Singh Chaddha slated for the same period but the film’s shooting is yet to be completed.