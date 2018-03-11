October is not about love at first sight: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film October is not a conventional romantic tale.

A Rising Sun Films’ production, the slice-of-life love story is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by his frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

“October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates...” Varun tweeted.

Newbie Banita Sandhu has been cast opposite Varun in the film.

The movie, majorly shot in Delhi and Manali,will hit the theatres on April 13.