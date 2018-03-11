 October is not about love at first sight: Varun Dhawan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
October is not about love at first sight: Varun Dhawan

The movie, majorly shot in Delhi and Manali,will hit the theatres on April 13.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2018 20:34 IST
Varun Dhawan is currently working on October and Sui Dhaaga.
Varun Dhawan is currently working on October and Sui Dhaaga.(Hindustan Times)

Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film October is not a conventional romantic tale.

A Rising Sun Films’ production, the slice-of-life love story is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by his frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

“October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates...” Varun tweeted.

Newbie Banita Sandhu has been cast opposite Varun in the film.

The movie, majorly shot in Delhi and Manali,will hit the theatres on April 13.

