October song Thehar ja: One of the most melodious songs this year. Watch video

A new song titled Theher Ja from Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film October is out now and it’s one of the most melodious numbers you have heard in recent months.

Voiced by Armaan Malik, the song is about the loneliness of one-sided love. Though the director Shoojit Sircar has taken care of not letting it turn into a typical Bollywood love song where the leads are more than willing to showcase their love in public.

Like a winter evening in the hills, it’s about longing for warmth and a companion to see the sunset with.

Written by Abhiruchi Chand, it has simple lyrics that show how the film’s two leads -- Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu -- meet and work together. While what they have is an unlikely friendship, Banita’s character hides warmer emotions for Varun’s Dan.

The most striking part of the song is the creative use of guitar by Ankur Mukherjee. The composer Abhishek Arora has packaged it as the ‘90s indie music, but he has also used Ketan Sodha’s bass to give it a contemporary feel. The spunky beats gives it a groovy feel which may hit all the right buttons of your heart.

Acting wise, Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu suit their characters and look like the hotel management students they are supposed to be unlike most of the Bollywood films where hero’s friend appears at least 15 years younger to him.

October will hit the screens on April 13, 2018.