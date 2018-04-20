On Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary, their 10 quotes on love

When Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan 11 years ago, an entire country (and a few more around the world) let out a heavy sigh. The most beautiful woman in the world was now taken and it was a blow few could recover from.

Even today, so many of us still cannot cope with the opportunity lost but seeing her so happy with her husband is sometimes fulfilling enough. Whenever she is with Abhishek, with her arm wrapped around him, she is the happiest we have ever seen her. And him? He is simply smitten by her.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that whenever they are asked about their love and married life, they have only lovely things to say. So here are 10 beautiful things they have said about each other that will also renew your own faith in love:

1. On his faith in his wife:

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 24, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

“If a man tries to restrain his wife, then there must be two reasons for it. Firstly, he’s insecure. Secondly, he doesn’t trust her. I am neither”

2. On the best thing about being married to him:

“That you’re with your dearest friend for the rest of your life!”

3. On the best thing about being married to her:

#amfAR A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 23, 2014 at 10:01pm PDT

“I get to live with my best friend. I can talk to her about anything, any inane thing, like ‘Someone scratched my car today’ and she’s there listening, saying, ‘Umm.. Umm.’”

4. On being the Padma Shrimati to his Padma Shri:

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Fan - Amit (@amit_aishgang) on Apr 5, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

“Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don’t know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real ‘Padma Shri’ and I’m his ‘Padma Shrimati’.”

5. On how he proposed to her:

A post shared by A R B's (@aishpyaar) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

“I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, one day, you know, wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with her, married. So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”

6. On what keeps them together:

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Fan - Amit (@amit_aishgang) on Feb 17, 2018 at 9:03pm PST

“Our relationship is not based on her being Aishwarya Rai or me coming from an illustrious family.”

7. On what she respects about his career decisions:

A post shared by αιѕнωαяуα яαι вαcнcнαи (@aishwaryaraifb) on Feb 12, 2018 at 1:56am PST

“I really appreciate and admire that about Abhishek that he has the guts to take the risks irrespective of how or what kind of a course it may chart in a hero’s life.”

8. On waking up next to her:

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 👑 (@aishwaryaraibachchan__) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

“In some ways we feel like a newly married old couple. It feels like we have spent our entire lives together but it’s still a thrill to wake up in the morning and see her lying next to me. And then it’s like, get up and get the coffee, woman!”

9. On taking her side:

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Fan - Amit (@amit_aishgang) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

“I just think it’s extremely insensitive and no one has the liberty to speak about her like the way they sometimes do”

10. On who fell in love first:

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Fan - Amit (@amit_aishgang) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

“I’ve never asked who fell in love first, actually. I’ll have to ask her that. But the moment we got together we knew this was it.”Aish agreed and added, “It’s not like we said ‘One minute, let the relationship marinate, we want time to get to know each other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more