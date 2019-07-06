On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in wishing the ‘OG of josh’

Several Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor have wished Ranveer Singh a happy birthday, as the actor turned 34 on Saturday. Ranveer released a special first look at his upcoming film, ‘83, on the occasion. He will play former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, about the team’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia took to Instagram to share a message for him. She wrote, “My most amazing brilliant Tutu.. May you continue to shine and dazzle.. You make us laugh, smile, jump and cheer every time you walk into a room, the big screen or our hearts!!! Happy Birthday to you special one…”

His co-star in the upcoming period epic Takht, Vicky Kaushal, also took to Instagram stories to pen a special message. He wrote, “To the OG josh machine, happy birthday RS.”

Katrina Kaif also shared an Instagram story for Ranveer on his big day, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh May all the love and joy u give to others come back to u multiplied.”

The actor, who recently delivered back-to-back hits with Simmba and Gully Boy, is currently in the UK, filming ‘83 along with his wife (both on and off the screen), Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: His 10 pics with Deepika Padukone that prove no one does romance better than them

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Ranveer in director Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, took to Twitter to share a picture with the actor, and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tiger !!! @RanveerOfficial! Always keeping your eyes on the prize & not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love!”

Others who wished Ranveer include Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, Soni Razdan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. See their tweets here.

Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial

Bittoo se Murad tak har Kirdaar itne alag,

par Dil wahi.❤️

Love you Bhai! 🤗#AadmiLegendHai pic.twitter.com/S87qQNG92B — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) July 6, 2019

Happy bday Mr Singh! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/LnGUW48jvj — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 6, 2019

Happppppiest birthday to my crazy lootera baba @RanveerOfficial!!! Stay mad always!!! pic.twitter.com/2hVGicwBMp — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 6, 2019

Happy birthday 🤗 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 6, 2019

Happy Birthday super cool @RanveerOfficial 🥳 🥳🥳 Have an amazing year — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2019

Happy birthday to the power pack of Entertainment , my brother @ranveerofficial #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SPswxifgfp — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 6, 2019

Happy Birthday, Tiger 🐅 !!! @RanveerOfficial! Always keeping your eyes on the prize & not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/KvJzohYVot — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2019

Happiest birthday to my fellow enthu cutlet and first hero ever! May your year be as amazing and happy as you @RanveerOfficial ♥♥♥♥♥ pic.twitter.com/WT9r7OOCwZ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 6, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 18:48 IST