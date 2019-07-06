Today in New Delhi, India
On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in wishing the ‘OG of josh’

Actors Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have taken to social media to wish Ranveer Singh a happy 34th birthday. See all the messages here.

Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh poses as he watches play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England.(AFP)

Several Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor have wished Ranveer Singh a happy birthday, as the actor turned 34 on Saturday. Ranveer released a special first look at his upcoming film, ‘83, on the occasion. He will play former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, about the team’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia took to Instagram to share a message for him. She wrote, “My most amazing brilliant Tutu.. May you continue to shine and dazzle.. You make us laugh, smile, jump and cheer every time you walk into a room, the big screen or our hearts!!! Happy Birthday to you special one…”

His co-star in the upcoming period epic Takht, Vicky Kaushal, also took to Instagram stories to pen a special message. He wrote, “To the OG josh machine, happy birthday RS.”

Katrina Kaif also shared an Instagram story for Ranveer on his big day, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh May all the love and joy u give to others come back to u multiplied.”

The actor, who recently delivered back-to-back hits with Simmba and Gully Boy, is currently in the UK, filming ‘83 along with his wife (both on and off the screen), Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: His 10 pics with Deepika Padukone that prove no one does romance better than them

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Ranveer in director Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, took to Twitter to share a picture with the actor, and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tiger !!! @RanveerOfficial! Always keeping your eyes on the prize & not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love!”

Others who wished Ranveer include Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, Soni Razdan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. See their tweets here.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 18:48 IST

