Panga: Richa Chadha shares first look from Kangana Ranaut film. See pics

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:56 IST

Actor Richa Chadha has shared the first look of her character from Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Her character in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is called Meenu.

Sharing the picture, Richa wrote: “The song is out, so is Meenu’s look. Have a look!” Richa’ Meenu wears her hair in a blunt and is tomboyish. In one of the pictures, Richa poses by a bicycle. She is wearing a dark blue shirt paired with a track bottom and pair of sneakers. In the second picture, Richa can be seen standing in a group with a bunch of other kabaddi players. They all wear t-shirts on which is written Northern Railways. Richa is a red t-shirt and long shorts combination. Behind them is a board which read ‘Kabaddi pratiyogita (Kabaddi competition)’.

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut as a former national level kabaddi player, now married and working in the Indian railways. She has a young son and leads a lacklustre life, till an opportunity affords itself -- she gets a solid chance to make a comeback into the national kabbadi team. Richa plays her friend in the film.

Watch Panga trailer here:

The film’s trailer was unveiled some time back and shows Kangana, in various stages of joy, dejection and rejuvenation, as her character in the film resurrects her career. The trailer showcases Kangana as a national level kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down. However, as a Railway employee, she feels something is missing in life. Her husband Prashant decides to support her in her bid to make a comeback in kabaddi. While the film’s trailer did find favour with audience, its songs too are being appreciated.

The film also stars Neena Gupta (as Kangana Ranaut’s mother), Punjabi singer Jassie Gill (as her husband) apart from Richa Chadha. The film will release on January 24.

