Panga poster: Richa Chadha turns into Kangana Ranaut’s best friend as they sip tea over a fun conversation. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, also stars Richa Chadha as another female lead. The makers have now unveiled her look from the film after introducing Kangana’s onscreen family earlier in the day.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari unveiled Richa’s look in a poster featuring the actor sitting alongside Kangana on stairs. The two can be seen sipping tea and sharing a light moment. While Kangana is in a salwar-kurta, Richa is in denims and shirt paired with a jacket and sport shoes. Ashwiny captioned the poster, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain.Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai..”

The film also stars Neena Gupta who features in one of the film’s posters released on Saturday. It shows Kangana, Jassi Gill, Neena and a child actor as a happy small town, middle class family sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.

While Neena plays Kangana’s mother, child artist Yagya Bhasin plays Kangana’s son in the film. Jassi supposedly portrays the role of Kangana’s husband.

Panga refers to picking up a fight in Hindi and has Kangana in the role of a Kabaddi player named Jaya Nigam. The trailer of the film will arrive on Monday while the film will hit movie theatres on January 24, 2020.

Other solo posters of Kangana show her either dressed in a sari and sitting comfortably on a sofa in her house or standing in a balcony, dressed in a pink salwar-kurta.

Also read: Panga new poster: Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta film is all about doing the unconventional, see pic

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared one of the actor’s poster on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Kangana when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again. Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary.”

She mentioned in another tweet that she looks exactly like their mother Asha Ranaut in Panga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more