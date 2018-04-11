Pankaj Tripathi: Critics matter a lot; I read every review written about my performance

Be it a cynical CRPF officer in Newton (2017), a liberal father in Bareilly Ki Barfi, or a notorious security officer outside a college in Fukrey Returns, actor Pankaj Tripathi has received positive response for most of his work. Unlike a lot of actors who say that they rarely dig out or read articles written about them, Pankaj says he is well aware of what’s out there about him and reads reviews about his performances very seriously.

“Critics matter to me a lot. I write each and every review, which is written about my performance. I am all about learning something new and improving my work. They (reviews) are very helpful for me to know the negatives of my performance and roles, and helps me grow,” says Pankaj.

Even though Pankaj has never played a lead role, the supporting characters that he has portrayed on screen have left an impact on the audience. This boosted the actor’s popularity in no time, leading to him being flooded with offers to endorse brands. Interestingly, his fans want to see him enact those characters in the advertisements as well.

“I find it very funny as well as touching that people associate me with these characters I play and form a connect with them. Once a brand approached me and I thought it was a one-time thing. But when over four of them asked me to do similar things, I was shocked,” says the actor.

He adds that it is this connect with the audience “that has brought me to this stage in Bollywood”. “I take pride in this fact, and if brands are using this strategy to improve their recall value, I am okay with it,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more