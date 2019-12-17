Pankaj Tripathi says his ultimate goal is to create a small jungle and writers’ hub

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:43 IST

Despite being a big name in the industry and having over 50 films to his credit, actor Pankaj Tripathi comes across as a humble person. He says his roots still lay in his hometown in Bihar, Gopalgunj, where he keeps going to visit his parents.

“I am a farmer’s son, and I like to stay rooted to where I belong and the kind of life I have grown up in. I miss my village in Gopalgunj, and I go to my hometown every four months to meet my parents. Though the place is not that developed, it has its own charm and I enjoy that life,” says the 43-year-old actor, who has films such as Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Stree (2018), and web series such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur and Criminal Justice to his credit.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi tears up talking about his love for Manoj Bajpayee, says he took his slippers from a hotel

Feeling grateful for what he has achieved so far, the actor says he would like to give back to Hindi cinema. “I want to have a land where I could create a small jungle. I would do farming and foster animals. I also want to create a writers’ hub where people could come, stay and write scripts. It is a very dreamy thing to do but that is my biggest dream,” Pankaj says.

The actor is also quick to point out, “The way nature has been destroyed by our own people makes me feel so hurt. What are we leaving for the next generation? It is only becoming worse. I tell my friends also to always carry a cloth bag instead of taking polythene bags, and use a steel bottle instead of plastic ones.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more