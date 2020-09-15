e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi speaks on nepotism, No Time To Die video introduces new James Bond villain

Pankaj Tripathi speaks on nepotism, No Time To Die video introduces new James Bond villain

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Pankaj Tripathi has said that he has never bothered about nepotism despite struggling for eight years to get recognised. The makers of upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, have introduced a new villain, played by Rami Malek.

bollywood Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pankaj Tripathi says he has never bothered about nepotism, while the makers of No Time To Die introduced Rami Malek as film’s villain.
Pankaj Tripathi says he has never bothered about nepotism, while the makers of No Time To Die introduced Rami Malek as film's villain.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Pankaj Tripathi on nepotism: ‘Audience is very smart, they know who is talented and who is not’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is a perfect example of an outsider, has said that while he struggled for eight long years to make a mark in Bollywood, he has never really bothered about nepotism.

Read more here

No Time to Die: Rami Malek introduces his ‘unsettling’ James Bond villain in new video. Watch

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is featured in a new teaser video for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, in which he plays the villainous Safin, opposite Daniel Craig’s Agent 007.

Read more here

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor dance up a surprise for Riddhima’s birthday, see all the inside videos and photos

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her 40th birthday with family and friends in Mumbai. Ranbir, Alia, mother Neetu and other family members also made a special dance video for the birthday girl.

Read more here

Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan’s comments about film industry: ‘It is a shame’

Jaya Bachchan during the monsoon session of parliament slammed comments made by Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan, about the film industry being a hotbed of vices.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan, asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek were targeted instead

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Jaya Bachchan’s comments against her, and asked if she’d maintain her stance if her children -- Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan -- were the ones affected instead.

Read more here

