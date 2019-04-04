Papa Kehte Hain actor Mayoori Kango is now a top executive at Google India

Former actor Mayoori Kango, who is best remembered for her film Papa Kehte Hain featuring the runaway hit Ghar Se Nikelte Hi, is now among the top executives in Google India. She has been appointed as industry head - agency business at Google India recently. Mayoori quit acting in early 2000s to pursue a career in the corporate world. She will lead agency partnerships with Dan and Publicis at Google.

According to media reports, Mayoori started her corporate career with New York City-based digital agency called 360i where she worked as an associate media manager from 2004 to 2012. She then worked as the managing director of Performics.Resultrix, part of the French company Publicis Groupe. She has also worked as an associate director with Digitas. Previously, she was also associated with Zenith as their Chief Digital Officer.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan is asked about her crush comment, says ‘I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing’

Mayoori started her Bollywood career at the young age of 15 with the National Film Award-winning movie, Naseem. She has worked with actors like Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Chandrachur Singh and Jugal Hansraj with films including Papa Kehte Hain, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badal, Betaabi and Papa the Great. She also worked on the small screen for some time with Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, among a few others.

She is now living in India, having returned from the US in 2009 .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:18 IST