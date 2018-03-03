Pari box office day 1: Anushka Sharma’s film earns Rs 4.36 cr on Holi

Pari, Anushka Sharma’s third production venture after NH10 and Phillauri, has taken a slow start at the box office despite March 2 being a holiday. On Holi, the horror film earned more than Rs 4 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s business on its opening day.

#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations], but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri ₹ 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Pari, directed by debutant Prosit Roy, is a based on the story of Ifrit, a powerful and dangerous djinn. Anushka’s character in the film is associated with Ifrit and she is in conflict with a cult, headed by Rajat Kapoor’s Qseem Ali. The latter wants to capture her soul.

The film was promoted well as the makers released several teasers before the film hit the screens. However, that strategy might have hurt the promoters as these teasers revealed several important scenes of the film.

Pari was the big release this week as the other Hindi film, Veerey Ki Wedding, didn’t get many screens. Also, there was a very little fight at the ticket window. The only other film with sustained public interest was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had entered its second week.

If Pari’s business doesn’t pick up over the weekend then it may not be good news for Sharma, the producer.

Pari has received mixed reviews and that may confuse the audience before booking tickets.