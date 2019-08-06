Parineeti Chopra begins shooting for Girl On The Train remake in London, shares first pic from sets. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for her next, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Girl On The Train in London and says its her most difficult role to date. The actor will reportedly be seen playing an alcoholic divorcee in the film, originally played by Emily Blunt and shared a picture from the sets.

The actor can be seen dressed in winter casuals in the picture and wrote in the caption, “So. We’ve started shooting for #GirlOnTheTrain in London. Its my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I’m in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. Its a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else... Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only “timepass” I’ve done on set so far.”

The film also star Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari. Kirti will join the team in London on August 16. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about her role of a British cop named Aaliya Shergill, she said, “It’s an interesting character with a unique look, something that I don’t think anyone has sported in Bollywood before.”

She will train in kickboxing for the role and added, “The training will give me the body language of a cop. We had toyed with the idea of a British accent but then Ribhu thought it would divert the focus from my performance. Instead I’m watching documentaries and murder mysteries to understand the job profile and working style of an investigative officer in the UK.”

While Parineeti’s upcoming film Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra is releasing on August 9, Kirti’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal will hit the theatres on August 15.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:02 IST