Pavan Malhotra wants to give a tight hug to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Pavan Malhotra is in awe of the young crop of actors and the amazing work they are doing on screen. Recently, the actor shared that he loved Alia Bhatt’s performance in the 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons. But his admiration is not restricted to only Alia. He equally loves the work of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s beau, and adds that the younger generation is more “fearless” in choosing films.

“Apart from Kapoor and Sons, look at Alia’s work in films like Udta Punjab (2016), or Dear Zindagi (2016). She has done the roles with such ease that when you look at her, you don’t realise you are watching Alia but the character she plays,” says Malhotra, who has portrayed intense roles in films like Black Friday (2004), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Rustom (2016).

The 59-year-old actor says that he has the same feeling for Ranbir, too. “Just look at the work he has done in Sanju. He does not look like himself. The way he walks, dropping his shoulders, the eyes, his voice — everything tells you that it is Sanjay Dutt. When you see such actors, you feel really good. Mera toh mann karta hai ki Alia aur Ranbir ko jor se hug karun aur unhe thank you bolun (I feel like giving them a tight hug),” adds the actor.

Pavan feels that the bold choices made by the younger generation of actors have influenced actors like him to take the plunge, too.

“I’m not saying that everyone wants to only do serious films, which are non-commercial. I mean, who doesn’t want their movies to make money? If my movie doesn’t make money, how will my producer get paid? The younger generation is doing such fantastic films and is focusing on playing characters more than just flamboyant stars. This is good for people like us because then more such films will be made,” he says.

