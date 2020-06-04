e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / People are usually cautious or ashamed to talk about mental health: Shruti Haasan

People are usually cautious or ashamed to talk about mental health: Shruti Haasan

The actor-singer says mental health crisis is a real concern and recommends therapy for ones who need it.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:41 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Shruti says during the lockdown, she has realised the value of sharing somebody’s energy be it a family or a friend.
Shruti says during the lockdown, she has realised the value of sharing somebody’s energy be it a family or a friend.
         

Being at home during a global pandemic and stuck in lockdown is an unnatural situation. It affects people in a variety of ways and one of them is their mental health. I definitely think mental health crisis is a very real problem. But people are usually cautious or are ashamed to talk about it,” says actor-singer Shruti Haasan.

She adds, “I am in therapy for three years now. I seriously recommend therapy for people, who need it. I have tools and meditation that help me.” 

View this post on Instagram

🙈🙉🙊 good vibes only

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

Being in the lockdown for over two months now, Haasan, who is living all alone with her cat for company in Mumbai, has been working out daily, cooking, practicing the piano and taking care of her cat. She admits, “The toughest thing in a lockdown is not having physical contact with people as I am completely alone in my flat. But I have been quite busy during the lockdown. I have been shooting for magazine covers, making music long distance, writing a lot of music and writing in general. This time has been very productive for me,” she states

While her peers have been chatting with friends or media outlets, Haasan did Instagram chat with seven “inspiring” women, who shared their views on anxiety, music, body image issues, mental health, sisterhood among other topics. “I have enjoyed the live chats I did, but nothing replaces having the person in front of you. What I have understood and realised during this phase is the value of sharing somebody’s energy be it a family or a friend,” she says. 

Talking about getting to a normal life post the lockdown, Haasan points out that it might not be quite easy. “The new normal will definitely take some re-adjusting. I feel physical activity is great for good mental health. So doing a workout, or dancing, or yoga always helps. I think re-socializing will not be that difficult as we are used to it but after being away for so long, it might take some time,” she concludes.

top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In