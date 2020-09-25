Pooja Bedi asks why Bollywood is being singled out in drug bust: ‘Just a media distraction from news issues that matter?’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:45 IST

Pooja Bedi raised questions about the Narcotics Control Bureau’s recent investigation into a potential drug racket in Bollywood. She said that ‘this level of drug trade’ must mean that people from other walks of life were also involved and questioned if the focus on the film industry is a diversionary tactic.

“There’s clearly more than bollywood doing drugs in india 2 support this level of drug trade. So The question is WHY aren’t we chasing other users who obvsly r in MASSIVE numbers? & is #BollywoodCleanup just a media distraction from NEWS issues that MATTER?,” she tweeted.

There's clearly more than bollywood doing drugs in india 2 support this level of drug trade. So The question is WHY aren't we chasing other users who obvsly r in MASSIVE numbers? & is #BollywoodCleanup

Just a media distraction from NEWS issues that MATTER?https://t.co/1rvF972oOE — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) September 25, 2020

Last month, the NCB joined the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after the Enforcement Directorate found evidence of a drug angle in the case while looking into the money laundering angle. Earlier this month, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs.

Rhea is currently in Byculla jail and has been remanded to judicial custody till October 6. Her bail hearing has been adjourned till September 29 by the Bombay High Court.

While probing Sushant’s death, the NCB seems to have stumbled upon a potential drug racket in Bollywood and have widened their investigation. The names of several Bollywood celebrities have come up. The NCB has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Producer Madhu Mantena recorded his statement earlier this week.

Reports suggest that 39 more Bollywood celebrities are under the scanner. However, there is no official word from the NCB on the same.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman expressed his unhappiness about the focus of the probe shifting from Sushant’s death to the drugs angle. In a new tweet, Shekhar said that he does not care what happens to ‘druggies’, he just wants to know who ‘killed’ Sushant and why.

