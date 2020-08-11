e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes photos with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, celebrates Sadak 2 journey

Pooja Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes photos with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, celebrates Sadak 2 journey

Pooja Bhatt shared pictures with the Sadak 2 cast - Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jisshu Sengupta - on her Twitter page.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Bhatt shared pictures from the sets of Sadak 2.
Pooja Bhatt reminisced about her memories of shooting for Sadak 2 and shared behind-the-scenes photos with the team. She took to her Twitter page to share black-and-white photos from the sets featuring cast members Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jisshu Sengupta.

“Since the journey IS the destination,here’s celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2 Once a film releases it belongs to the world.But the process,that magical process,is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own,” she wrote.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller Sadak, starring Sanjay and Pooja. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

 

Mahesh, who is returning to the director’s chair after more than two decades, had written a note ahead of the release of Sadak. The note was shared by Pooja on her Instagram page last week but has now been deleted.

“Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying ‘Mahesh chalein?’” the note read.

Sadak 2 was originally meant for a theatrical release but there was a change of plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer,” producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI last month.

