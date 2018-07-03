Post Sanju leak online, Rajkumar Hirani thanks fans for fighting against piracy

Though director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is breaking records at the box office, he is worried about the piracy. The film was leaked online over the weekend, and such a thing can make a huge dent in a film’s total collection.

However, Hirani has now thanked his fans for fighting against the piracy in a long Facebook post.

”To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook. While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem. We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook. Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it. Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you! Rajkumar Hirani,” the filmmaker wrote.

Based on the life and struggles of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience. Sanju has minted a whopping Rs 145.41 crore in four days of its release.

The film saw a massive opening collecting Rs 34.75 crore and became the biggest opener of 2018. Sanju also became the 2nd highest non-holiday opening of all times after Baahubali.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said in a press statement, “After resurrecting Sanjay Dutt’s career with Munna Bhai franchise, Miracle maker Rajkumar Hirani boosts Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography with Sanju, giving Ranbir the highest opener of his career”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more