Priyadarshan promises a comedy film with Akshay Kumar: ‘I was planning a serious film, he said people would expect a comedy’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:43 IST

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed he will soon reunite with Akshay Kumar for a comedy film, adding that it has been delayed by a few months. They will begin working on the movie in September next year, the filmmaker has said.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have worked together in several films including blockbuster comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan.

Priyadarshan told Mumbai Mirror, “To begin with, I was planning a serious film with Akshay till he pointed out that people would expect a comedy from us. We were to start in December but now it will roll only around September next year. It will be produced by Akshay.”

He also reiterated he is not part of the third instalment of Hera Pheri. “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3, I have told the makers that I am not interested. A lot of people think I made Part 2 as well, but that too wasn’t my film,” he told the tabloid.

Last year, talking about Akshay, Priyadarshan had told PTI, “I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn’t ask what I’m making. He doesn’t want to know what I’m doing. He asks me ‘Sir are you excited?’ and I say ‘yes’ and we just start working. That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that he started playing a lot of these middle class characters like Padman and others.”

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee attends Divya Bhatnagar prayer meet, slams trolls: ‘I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose’

Priyadarshan recently completed Hungama 2. The film marks his first Hindi movie after 2013’s Rangrezz. Hungama 2, he said, is not a direct sequel to the 2003 film but has a “same spirit”. The first movie featured Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more