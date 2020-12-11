Devoleena Bhattacharjee attends Divya Bhatnagar prayer meet, slams trolls: ‘I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose’

tv

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:09 IST

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee attended the prayer meet for late actor Divya Bhatnagar in Mumbai. Divya had been hospitalised for pneumonia and had also tested positive for Covid-19. She died on Monday.

Pictures from the prayer meet show Devoleena sitting with the late actor’s family and was also seen crying. Devoleena has also become the target for trolls on social media ever since she said that late Divya was facing domestic violence in her marriage.

One Instagram user doubted Devoleena’s intentions and wrote, “Y do people stay Mum & silent when things are happening and after death pretend justice warrior with few tweets & video !! This isn’t first case that involves Devoleena, I remember she knew about Pratyusha banerjee as well.” Devoleena responded saying, “And who told you that i knew about pratyusha..I dint even know her personally.2ndly dont you even dare to poke your nasty nose in this.Mind your own business..i hope you wont go thru the same my friend did & i wish U would definitely tell Ur frens & family if that happns anyway.”

And who told you that i knew about pratyusha..I dint even know her personally.2ndly dont you even dare to poke your nasty nose in this.Mind your own business..i hope you wont go thru the same my friend did & i wish U would definitely tell Ur frens & family if that happns anyway https://t.co/m8zPUZLxPc — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 10, 2020

“I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose here...dont even dare..Dont push me to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru..Did you even know anything about it.?You idiots kya kha kar paida hote ho tum log.?? Akal naam ki cheez toh bhagwaan di nahi,” she added.

I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose here...dont even dare..Dont push me to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru..Did you even know anything about it.?You idiots kya kha kar paida hote ho tum log.?? Akal naam ki cheez toh bhagwaan di nahi.. https://t.co/kJZjgb9244 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 10, 2020

Devoleena had shared a video in which she accused Divya’s husband Gagan of torturing Divya and vowed to put him in his place. She said, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it. I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”

Also read: Toolsidas Junior first poster: Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil collaborate for film on snooker

She also shared chats of the late actor on Instagram and wrote, “Ok so sharing few of the incidents and also the chats between divya and her friend and also her neighbour who is the witness of all....The assault she had gone through no can even imagin....Lets fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit... #divyabhatnagarofficial.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more