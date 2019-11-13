e-paper
Priyanka Chopra compares her The White Tiger shoot prep to Quantico. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is reminded of her Quantico days as she prepares for The White Tiger. Check out her latest Instagram post.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:22 IST

Asian News International
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi for The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi for The White Tiger.
         

Priyanka Chopra took a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures on social media from the shoot days of Quantico and compared it to her current shoot for her upcoming film The White Tiger. The Sky is Pink actor captioned the pictures she collated the time when she shot for Quantico to the shooting days of The White Tiger.

The actor was doing homework and rehearsing for the shoots of her upcoming Netflix project.The Isn’t It Romantic actor’s post reads, “Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger”

 

In the first, a throwback picture, the Baywatch actor she is seen clad in a knee-length black slit dress in what seems to be like a graveyard, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for her American show Quantico.

In the second picture, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she is seen holding a pen and doing homework which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project The White Tiger. The Netflix film is based on the Booker prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga.

 

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film which is produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the story extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

