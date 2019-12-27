Priyanka Chopra, her ‘babu’ Nick Jonas go snow tubing in California. Watch video

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives as they enjoy extended Christmas vacation at Mammoth Lakes, California. Nick, who gifted a ‘Batmobile’ to Priyanka for Christmas, has now shared a video of them snow tubing.

In the video, Priyanka is seen screaming in excitement as they slide on the snow while sitting opposite each other on a rubber tube. As they finally stop spinning, she looks relieved and says, “We held on Babu, we held on, that’s proven, right?”

Nick captioned the post on Instagram, “Trust falls are so 2019... trust tubing spins are 2020!” Their fans also loved watching them having so much fun. A fan wrote, “You guys are so cute.” Another mentioned, “pri’s scream!” One more fan commented, “omg that looks sooooo fun!!!!”

A day before, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile while her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is. The actor, who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned the video: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.”

In a separate post, Priyanka mentioned that this is her happiest Christmas. Sharing a couple of adorable photos with Nick in front of a Christmas tree, the actor wrote on Instagram: “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas”.

But for Nick, his Christmas present is his wife’s smiling face. The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned it, “Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas”.

Earlier, Nick had shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute ‘ugly sweater’ cookie while Priyanka made a Ninja. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra had also joined them for Christmas. Sharing a group photo on the occasion, Priyanka wrote, “Crew! #christmas2019”.

