Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra ‘bat mobile’ for Christmas, says ‘nothing better than seeing her smile’. See pics and videos

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:20 IST

Nick Jonas never fails to go the extra mile to sweep Priyanka Chopra off her feet. On Christmas, he went all out and gifted her an electric sled, which she has nicknamed the ‘bat mobile’.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Nick’s Christmas present for her and wrote, “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.” In one of the videos, Priyanka and Nick are seen zooming off on their brand-new ride, while in another, Santa arrives on it.

Meanwhile, Nick also shared pictures of a beaming Priyanka on her sled and wrote, “Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas.” He also shared pictures of them laughing and having a blast, along with the caption, “Merry Christmas from us to you.” Christmas greetings poured in from fans, who could not stop gushing over the cute couple.

Priyanka also shared a picture with the entire gang, including her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James. “Crew! #christmas2019,” she captioned the group photo.

Earlier, Nick wished fans “Merry Christmas Eve” with a sweet video in which he was seen decorating Christmas cookies with Priyanka. While he made an “ugly sweater” cookie, she made a “ninja” with frosting.

Last year, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple. Sharing a picture of their cosy celebration, the Jealous singer had written on Instagram, “Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra.”

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got married in two beautiful ceremonies – a Christian wedding officiated by the latter’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and a traditional Hindu ceremony – in Jodhpur last December. Their grand nuptials at the Umaid Bhawan Palace ensured that there was no revenue shortfall for three months, according to Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of the company that operates the luxurious property.

He said at an event earlier this month, “That one per cent (of top spenders) helps. Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months. One is enough.”

Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick spent over $461,000 (around Rs 3.29 crore) just on the venue, including four days of stay for the wedding party as well as the cost of hiring the venue for their special day.

