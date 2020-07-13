Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ birthday, says ‘I’m so glad you are here’. See pic

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:04 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet birthday wish for her mother-in-law, singer Nick Jonas’ mother Denise Jonas. Priyanka took to social media to share a picture with Denise. She also spoke about their plans for the celebration.

Priyanka mentioned in her post that Denise has arrived in Los Angeles to ring in her big day. “Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together...Love you so much. @DeniseJonas @nickjonas,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday MamaJ !

Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together...Love you so much...😘@DeniseJonas ❤️@nickjonas pic.twitter.com/x0P5y0LbY7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 13, 2020

Priyanka’s fan also wished Denise on her birthday. “Happiest Birthday to your Mama. Many happy returns of the day. Best wishes for wonderful year ahead,” read a comment. “What beautiful family pic,” read another comment.

The actor is also going to celebrate her 37th birthday this week on July 18. On Sunday, she also shared a birthday post for her brother, Siddharth. “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother.. and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89,” she had captioned her post.

Priyanka has been self isolating with Nick at their Los Angeles home for over three months now. The couple has been a part of multiple fundraisers, signed new projects and worked on their television shows and PSA shoots right from their home.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are also expecting their first child together. They live only a little distance away from Nick and Priyanka. While Sophie’s parents have been in town since a few weeks, Denise has finally landed in LA.

