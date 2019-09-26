Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor share kisses, groove to Aaj Ki Raat on Dance India Dance sets. See pics, video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:15 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra visited the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance and had a gala time with judge and actor Kareena Kapoor. Priyanka has shared pictures from her visit, calling it ‘her kind of face off’. They also danced together on the sets.

Posting pictures from her visit, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11.” In the pictures, Kareena and Priyanka are seen greeting each other with kisses and posing together on the sets.

Priyanka and Kareena are seen grooving to the tunes of Priyanka’s hit Aaj Ki Raat from Don 2.

Priyanka and Kareena have starred together in 2004 hit Aitraaz. While Kareena played Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film, Priyanka played his ex-girlfriend.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar pose with Kareena and team on sets of Dance India Dance. ( Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka is currently promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink in which she is paired opposite Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will hit theatres on October 11. It also stars Zaira Wasim.

Kareena and Priyanka pose together. ( Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka and Farhan play parents Zaira and the film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary. Aisha became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. She narrates the story of her parents in the film. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The Sky Is Pink was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and has received positive reviews. It marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi films three years after she featured in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.

Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 09:28 IST