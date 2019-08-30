Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are ‘starting a new band’ with music idol Mariah Carey. See pic

bollywood

Lifelong Mariah Carey fan Priyanka Chopra met her music idol recently, and a picture of their meet-up has now been shared online, by none other than the Songbird Supreme herself. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer posted a picture of herself, posing with Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.

“Starting a new band... lol,” she captioned the picture, which shows Mariah in a sleek black dress, Priyanka in a short, yellow dress, and Nick in a black T-shirt and brown jacket. The trio has arms around each other, and smiles on their faces.

Mariah’s fans were taken by how young she looks in the picture. “Mariah looks younger than Nick,” one fan wrote. “That moment when you look their age or even younger,” wrote another. The singer is almost 50 years old.

On the one-year anniversary of their first date, Nick arranged for Priyanka to meet Mariah. Priyanka had taken to Instagram to share pictures with the singer. This was in May. She’d written, “The best husband ever...A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun!”

Priyanka recently shared a photoshopped image of herself, posing with Nick at the MTV Video Music Awards, at which she wasn’t present. The Jonas Brothers, who returned to the Video Music Awards’ stage after 11 years, also won the best pop song for their new single, Sucker.

