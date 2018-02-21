Priyanka Chopra on haters: Wouldn’t have a 20-year career if I was sensitive to people’s opinions

The length of a dress is a potent commodity in India. It can lead to controversies and much, much worse. Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to the controversies caused by the length of a frock. The actor who had to face a Twitter backlash after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany wearing a dress is in the middle of yet another storm, this time over wearing an “immodest” frock in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC). Congress legislators including Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi raised objections during the ongoing session of the Assam legislative assembly to the photograph and demanded that she be removed as the brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

While the actor herself has not commented on the issue, her fans are widely sharing a comment she made recently while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar. When asked if she takes into account the responses of trolls, Priyanka said, “There is no way I would have had an almost 20-year career if I was sensitive to that. I am not even sensitive to people’s opinions. I live my life for myself and for the people I care about. There is no way in the world that you will be able to please everyone. Someone or the other will always have a problem with something or the other that you have done, so why bother. Especially with the internet, somebody is sitting behind the anonymity of their computer and having an opinion, how does it matter?”

She said she loved social media but can’t take everything out there seriously, “You have to love your life and I love social media, I put whatever I want to out there, but I don’t take people’s opinions seriously, because if I started doing that I wouldn’t be able to live life at all.”

Ruckus in assembly over Assam Tourism calendar. Congress returns calendar. Alleges Priyanka Chopra is depicted in derogatory manner in calendar. pic.twitter.com/N19R1EJMxt — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) February 19, 2018

While Priyanka has not commented on the issue, ATDC chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “The calendar was made to promote Assam internationally. It has also been sent to prominent international tour operators and dignitaries. Priyanka Chopra is an international figure and her presentation in the calendar has not diminished Assam’s culture in any way.”