Priyanka Chopra poses with her puppy (who has 57,000 Instagram followers) for magazine cover. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has graced the covers of many magazines, but she’s never done one with her dog. The Quantico star posed with her dog Diana for the cover of the March issue of Elle India.

Priyanka’s dog is often the subject of her social media posts, be it Instagram stories or tweets. Diana Chopra as she calls her also has her own Instagram page with over 57,000 followers. The magazine cover sees Priyanka posing with Diana in her arms in a photograph by Mark Seliger. An accompanying piece is written by comedian Hasan Minhaj.

No guesses on who the real star is for our big #March issue. Our digital cover puts the spotlight on @priyankachopra and Diana Chopra, photographed in #NewYorkCity by the iconic Mark Seliger. pic.twitter.com/lPD6tpPk09 — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) February 28, 2018

Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico and will also be seen in Jim Parson and Claire Danes’ A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic? Quantico season 3 airs on April 28.

Here are some more pictures of Diana from the @diariesofdiana Instagram page:

My forever valentine💋 #MyMommy❤ @priyankachopra A post shared by Diana Chopra (@diariesofdiana) on Feb 14, 2018 at 6:23am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more