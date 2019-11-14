Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for Mumbai’s blue sky as she returns from Delhi

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:03 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is finally feeling the relief after leaving Delhi for Mumbai. The actor is enjoying Mumbai’s clear blue skies and fresh air, having spent two weeks in the national capital, choking on the polluted air.

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram stories, cherishing the lovely weather of Mumbai. The video showed tall palm trees rushing by as Priyanka made her way home from the Mumbai airport. “The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi,” she wrote with the video, adding a heart and a masked-face emoji.

Earlier, a couple of days after Diwali, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself wearing a pollution mask, sitting in her car in Delhi. “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone,” she wrote in her post.

Air quality in the nation capital remained in the severe category on Thursday as the Delhi-NCR region continued to be shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog. Schools in the Delhi-NCR region remained closed as per the direction of the authorities Wednesday night.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home

Priyanka was in Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming film The White Tiger. She stars with Rajkummar Rao in the film, which is directed by Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B Jordan and Michael Shannon-starrer Fahrenheit 451. Newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film, produced by Mukul Deora.

The Netflix is film based on the Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. It is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man, from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Follow @htshowbiz for more