Priyanka Chopra shares inspiring quote from her journey: ‘Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:24 IST

Priyanka Chopra has shared a motivational thought on Instagram from her own journey. The actor is all set to celebrate her 20 years in the entertainment industry.

She wrote, “Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow” and captioned the post, “You got this!”

Her fans reacted to the post with gratitude. A fan wrote, “Yes I got this mam.” Another reacted, “Absolutely.” One more commented, “Love the quote.”

On Wednesday, the Fashion actor revealed her plans to celebrate the milestone of completing 20 years in the entertainment industry and have counted on her legion of followers to join her in the celebration. Through an Instagram video post, the Dostana actor explained her idea of taking a trip down the memory lane, where she will choose and share “20 of the most monumental moments” of her life in these 20 years.

“It’s time for a celebration... 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020,” the Gunday actor wrote in caption.

Meanwhile, in a sperate message on Twitter, Priyanka thanked her fans, and dear ones, for their overwhelming birthday wishes for the actor, who turned 38 last week. “Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all,” she had tweeted.

Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all. 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 21, 2020

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says who fail to understand his lack of response ‘have added to the stress’ during Covid-19 treatment

With more than 50 movies under her credits and being one of the few actors from the Bollywood to make a strong imprint in Hollywood, Priyanka, started it all by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. She won National Film Award for the best female actor for her role as a troubled model in Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas. The two are settled in Los Angeles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more