Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner dance enthusiastically as Nick Jonas and Joe perform in Boston on Happiness Begins Tour. Watch videos

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:00 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner turned up to cheer for their respective husbands, Nick and Joe Jonas, at their Boston Concert. The Jonas Brothers, who kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami last week, performed in the city on Sunday.

In videos that are now online, Priyanka and Sophie can be seen cheering and swaying at the stands as the Jonas Brothers perform on stage. In one of the two videos, Priyanka, sporting a shiny purple dress, can be seen checking her phone while dancing to the beats of the song. Sophie is dressed in white.

Jonas Brothers comprising Nick, Joe and their brother Kevin, are on a concert tour. After Miami, they performed in Washington DC. Clearly, the tour is being well received by fans. Nick took to Instagram to share a picture, after the show was over, showing the brothers exiting the stage, happy with the response. Sharing it, he wrote: “My reaction after the incredible show in Boston tonight. That was crazy! Thank you. We love you! #HappinessBeginsTour” He also shared a video clip of a signage about the show, which said “sold out”.

Jonas Brothers performed in Boston on Sunday.

On Friday, the entire Jonas clad celebrated Joe’s birthday. The party was themed on James Bond. Not surprisingly, Nick and Priyanka turned up in their stylish best, dressed in black formals.

Priyanka was recently at the BeautyCon event in Los Angeles, where she had an unpleasant interaction with a Pakistani fan. The lady in question called Priyanka a hypocrite for her 2018 tweet in support of Indian Army, while being a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka had taken to the mike and said that while she was not fond of wars, she was a patriot.

Priyanka will soon be seen in her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, where she stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 08:56 IST