Priyanka Chopra dons a Minnie Mouse hat, looks gorgeous as she visits Disneyland with husband Nick Jonas

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:47 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted in a cute Minnie mouse hat and internet can’t keep calm. The Baywatch star is currently in the US where she celebrated brother-in-law Joe Jonas’s birthday on Friday.

The picture, reportedly from her visit to Disneyland a few days ago, shows Priyanka wearing a white shirt and black shorts and she paired it with the hat. She also has a sling bag hanging by the side as she walks with husband Nick Jonas, hand in hand.

Also read| Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film soars high with estimated Rs 69.9 cr earning, John Abraham’s film makes Rs 33.89 cr

Priyanka and Nick added glamour to his Joe’s 30th birthday party that was themed around James Bond. The guests were spotted in their black tuxedo and flowing dark gowns.

Pictures being shared widely on Priyanka’s fanpages show her in a sparkly black outfit. In one of the pictures, Nick is seen cosying up with her. Birthday boy Joe wore a white tuxedo and posed with a cigar. Game of Thrones actor and Joe’s wife Sophie Turner was also dressed in black and posed with her friends.

Last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal in the lead role of a cop, Priyanka will make a comeback on Bollywood screens soon with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film, that also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is currently under post-production. Farhan and Priyanka play parents of Aisha Chaudhary, a teenage motivational speaker who died of pulmonary fibrosis.

After making huge impact on the Hollywood scene with Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch, Priyanka also featured in Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka will soon begin work on a comedy film about an Indian American wedding and has collaborated with Mindy Kaling for the project.

Under her production house, Pebble Pictures, Priyanka is making several regional films, apart from a sitcom for ABC based on Madhuri Dixit’s life.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 10:47 IST